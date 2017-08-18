Keep listening on 105.9 (for now)…

Dear fans, friends, and supporters;

A sad and nostalgic moment has come. 89.7 FM, as of approximately 10:45 AM on 8/18/17, is no longer broadcasting WNKU.

HOWEVER, 89.7 mHz is merely a frequency on the spectrum. The music and community of WNKU lives on via 105.9 FM and our online stream at wnku.org through October. Go online or simply switch your radio dial to keep on rockin’ with WNKU! We love you and promise to continue bringing you the best music on the planet until they drag us out kicking and screaming!