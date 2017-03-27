WNKU | Listen to the Final Episodes of WNKU’s Weekend Programs
27 Mar Listen to the Final Episodes of WNKU’s Weekend Programs

Posted at 19:48h by Aaron Sharpe
This past weekend, we said goodbye to some of our longest-running and most beloved programs.  In case you missed any of them, you listen back to the final shows and all archived shows with the links below.

You’re On the Air with Mr. Rhythm Man

Roadhouse Blues with Ken Hanes

The Front Porch with Pam Temple

The Real Mary Peale Show

Music From the Hills of Home

Funky Fridays with Freekbass and 80’s Mixtape will each for the last time on WNKU this Friday, March 31st.

 