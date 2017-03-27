27 Mar Listen to the Final Episodes of WNKU’s Weekend Programs
This past weekend, we said goodbye to some of our longest-running and most beloved programs. In case you missed any of them, you listen back to the final shows and all archived shows with the links below.
You’re On the Air with Mr. Rhythm Man
Roadhouse Blues with Ken Hanes
The Front Porch with Pam Temple
Funky Fridays with Freekbass and 80’s Mixtape will each for the last time on WNKU this Friday, March 31st.