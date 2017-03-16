16 Mar Enter to Win VIP Passes to this Year’s Forecastle Festival
Forecastle Festival has been called one of the country’s coolest festivals by Rolling Stone magazine and has been named a “Top 15 Festival in the Country” by Outdoor Magazine. Now it’s 15 year, the festival accommodates over 75,000 attendees each year Louisville’s vast Waterfront Park.
WNKU is giving one lucky winner a pair of VIP passes to this year’s Forecastle Festival, but you must enter by 11:59 pm on Friday, March 24th. Complete contest rules can be found here.
This year’s festival will include performances by:
LCD Soundsystem
Weezer
Sturgill Simpson
Spoon
Capital Cities
Phantogram
Odesza
Cage The Elephant
PJ Harvey
Run The Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Real Estate
GRiZ
X Ambassadors
Vince Staples
Needtobreathe
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinares
Modern Baseball
Cashmere Cat
STRFKR
Judah and the Lion
Foxygen
Woka Flocka Flame
Twin Limb
Joseph
Chicano Batman
Classixx
Whitney
LANY
Rayland Baxter
Giraffage
Ekali
JD McPherson
COIN
John Moreland
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Brent Cobb
Mondo Cozmo
Mandolin Orange
Adia Victoria
The Shelters
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Pell
Quiet Hollers
More details and tickets can be found at www.forecastlefest.com.