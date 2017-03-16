Enter to Win VIP Passes to this Year’s Forecastle Festival

Forecastle Festival has been called one of the country’s coolest festivals by Rolling Stone magazine and has been named a “Top 15 Festival in the Country” by Outdoor Magazine. Now it’s 15 year, the festival accommodates over 75,000 attendees each year Louisville’s vast Waterfront Park.

WNKU is giving one lucky winner a pair of VIP passes to this year’s Forecastle Festival, but you must enter by 11:59 pm on Friday, March 24th. Complete contest rules can be found here.

ENTER HERE TO WIN

This year’s festival will include performances by:

LCD Soundsystem

Weezer

Sturgill Simpson

Spoon

Capital Cities

Phantogram

Odesza

Cage The Elephant

PJ Harvey

Run The Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Capital Cities

Real Estate

GRiZ

X Ambassadors

Vince Staples

Needtobreathe

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinares

Modern Baseball

Cashmere Cat

STRFKR

Judah and the Lion

Foxygen

Woka Flocka Flame

Twin Limb

Joseph

Chicano Batman

Classixx

Whitney

LANY

Rayland Baxter

Giraffage

Ekali

JD McPherson

COIN

John Moreland

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Brent Cobb

Mondo Cozmo

Mandolin Orange

Adia Victoria

The Shelters

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Pell

Quiet Hollers

More details and tickets can be found at www.forecastlefest.com.