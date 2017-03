Local Discovery of the Month: Leggy

WNKU’s Local Discovery for the month of March is the Cincinnati’s Leggy. Véronique Allaer, Kerstin Bladh, and Christopher Campbell bang out fun, two-and-a-half minute garage pop songs they describe as “lush punk.” Check out their version of “Kick the Habit” in Studio 89. Thanks to Rebel Pilgrim for providing video services for the Local Discovery series.