Studio 89: The Final Session

WNKU has proudly played local music for 30 years and given many Cincinnati bands their first radio airplay. It’s only fitting that we say goodbye to Studio 89 with Dawg Yawp, a Cincinnati duo who are beginning to garner national attention for their unique songs.

Thanks to all the musicians who have played in our studios over the years, and to the station members whose support made these special sessions possible.