Funky Friday with Freekbass – LIVE from the 21c Museum Hotel

On Friday, March 10th, Funky Fridays with Freekbass returns to the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Cincinnati to broadcast live and in living color. Freekbass and Chris D are broadcasting live from the 2nd floor art gallery, complete with cash bar and light bites from Metropole. The event is free and open to the public, so come on out and funk it up with WNKU and Freekbass, live from the 21c on Friday, March 10th from 6 to 9p.