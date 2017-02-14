To our members, our listeners, our supporters…

A note to our listeners and supporters:

Thank you for inviting us into your homes and your lives for the past three decades. It has been an honor to bring public radio and local music to the airwaves with your support, and we have enjoyed every minute of it.

You may have heard by now that our owner, Northern Kentucky University, has authorized the sale of WNKU (89.7 FM) and WNKE (104.1 FM). In these challenging financial times for higher education, NKU is no longer able to subsidize the operations of WNKU.

We expect that the WNKU and WNKE frequencies will be sold to new owners and that the FCC will approve the sale. Sometime in the coming months, once the sales are finalized, WNKU and its affiliated stations will go off the air.

Until that process is complete, our promise to you is that we will continue to discover new music, support local music, champion our community, and bring you cool new discoveries every day.

If you are contributing monthly to WNKU via a credit card, please rest assured that there will be no further charges made to your account. All membership pledge dues are cancelled, effective immediately.

If you have questions about this news, or about the status of your donation or pledge, please call us at (859) 572-6500.

Thank you,

Aaron Sharpe

Acting General Manager, WNKU

…and the entire team at WNKU