07 Feb CD OF THE MONTH – RYAN ADAMS “PRISONER”
Alt country and rock multi-instrumentalist (and Taylor Swift fan), Ryan Adams, returns with his 16th solo album and our CD of the Month of February, Prisoner. His first single Do You Still Love Me? is a fantastic rock song that contrasts with Ryan’s more acoustic and bluegrass inspired moments on the album, including tracks like Doomsday and To Be Without You. This different sounds Ryan Adams has created make a varied and enjoyable album from beginning to end. Prisoner is a great listen for both long time fans and newcomers alike, the perfect choice for our CD of the Month.
