LOCAL DISCOVERY OF THE MONTH: JSPH

WNKU’s Local Discovery for the month of February is progressive soul artist, JSPH (pronounced “Joseph”). Inspired by artists such as James Blake, D’Angello, and The Weeknd; this Northern Kentucky native is able to create his own unique sound blending elements from gospel, soul, and electronic music. Lately, JSPH has been hard at work working on a trilogy of EP’s and singles such as Breathe and Under the Sun.

Be sure to check out JSPH performing Breathe live from our Studio 89.