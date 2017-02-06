WNKU | LOCAL DISCOVERY OF THE MONTH: JSPH
06 Feb LOCAL DISCOVERY OF THE MONTH: JSPH

Posted at 23:55h in HomeFeatured, Local Discovery by John Kincaid
WNKU’s Local Discovery for the month of February is progressive soul artist, JSPH (pronounced “Joseph”). Inspired by artists such as James Blake, D’Angello, and The Weeknd; this Northern Kentucky native is able to create his own unique sound blending elements from gospel, soul, and electronic music. Lately, JSPH has been hard at work working on a trilogy of EP’s and singles such as Breathe and Under the Sun.

Be sure to check out JSPH performing Breathe live from our Studio 89.