ArtBeat with Pam Kravetz

We like to check in with local art educator and artist Pam Kravetz each month for her recommendations on art openings, exhibitions, and hidden gems in Greater Cincinnati’s vibrant arts community. Here’s what she recommended recently…

21c Museum Hotel

A rich artistic experience is all yours when you head over to the 21C Museum Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati. Walk in, look around, grab a cocktail at the bar! You don’t have to be an overnight guest to enjoy what 21C has to offer.

Have you seen the adorable yellow penguin sculptures in your friends’ Facebook or Instagram photos? That penguin is the mascot of 21C in Cincinnati — a different color penguin is represented at various 21C locations around the country (Lousville’s 21C, for example, has red penguins), created by Italian artists Cracking Art Group.

The hotel is full of amazing contemporary art, some permanent and some rotating exhibitions. Currently you can experience A Global Gathering: The 21c Collection. There are 80 works from the collection of founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson. International, regional, established and emerging artist working on a multi of media, from painting, sculpture, video and more. Look for the piece by artist Chuck Close! You won’t want to miss this show.

Cincinnati Art Underground

Lighter than Air (Friday, Februray 10 – Saturday March 4)

Cincinnati Art Underground is the new kid on the block! When I was looking for it on Main Street, I really did think it was underground. It’s not, it’s right on the street level! So, head down to Main Street in OTR, grab a burger and a beer at MOTR, do a little shopping at Brush Factory and Mannequin then head on over to check out some amazing art at CAU ( I made that acronym up). Soaring and innovative works by Atlanta artist Lauren Betty, and Cincinnati ceramic artist/sculptors Didem Mert and Kara Sheldon. I know and love Didem (and her work) and I know Kara — her work is off the hook, too. Excited to see the additional work of Lauren Betty. So, make a day of it, enjoy the neighborhood and check out this incredible show.

Wave Pool Gallery and DAAP Gallery

The Personal is Political: Feminist Art from The Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection

Hold on to your hats! These two exhibitions curated by the incredible Maria Seda-Reeder is beyond AMAZING! Art on display at the galleries will include works by both established and up-and-coming female artists, such as Kiki Smith, Carrie Mae Weems and Louise Bourgeois, to name only a few.

You will see neon, paintings, sculptures that demonstrates how feminist artists have and are working to make connections between the personal and the political. Thank you to Sara and Michelle for being such amazing advocates, collectors and supporters of women , art, and humankind!

Expertly collected, intelligently curated and beautifully exhibited. GO!!!! Check it all out. And while you are in the Camp Washington neighborhood, head over to Camp Washington Chili to grab a bite. I highly recommend the egg salad sandwich and fries — not chili, but amazing!

Manifest Gallery

Half-Truth: Art About Distortions / Game On! / …and more!! (Friday, January 27 – Friday, February 24)

Have you been to Walnut Hills lately? Taken part in their monthly “Walk on Woodburn“? Checked out neighborhood gems like Myrtle’s Punch Bar, Hi-Bred and O Pie O? Well, HAVE YOU? If not, give yourself a treat and check it out. There is a brilliant gallery in Walnut Hills: Manifest. Anytime you go, the shows will blow you away with their sometime photo-realistic drawings and paintings, theme-based juried shows and so much more. Currently, they have a few exhibitions you should totally check out…You know that art about games/play is going to make you look at toys and crossword puzzles in a new light…

The Carnegie

The Art of Food (Thursday, February 23 – Friday, February 24)

What? ART and FOOD in the same place at the same time? Oh, yes it is!!!! Located in Covington, Kentucky, the Carnegie’s annual fundraiser for their programming is NOT TO BE MISSED — a true spectral of crazy and yummy! There will be art by Eric Brass, a big TV dinner and body painting by Aryn Fox (from the show Skin Wars). I will be part of a a crazy cool live cooking show — something between Sesame Street’s Swedish Cook and Julia Child, working with numerous artists and performers including Stacey Vest (wigs) and Jacqueline Woods (direction). That is just a taste of the art you will see. And then, there is the FOOD! Jean-Robert will be a chef on the show and for real! You can also sample food from Sleepy Bee Cafe, The Anchor OTR, Otto’s and so many more…

There is live music Thursday night with Amy McFarland and Friday night, DJ Mowgli will be spinning the tunes. Major advice for you: purchase your tickets soon (or get them as a thank you gift from WNKU), it WILL sell out! And arrive early — you won’t want to miss a thing.

Carl Solway Gallery

Works by Catherine Richards, Eva Kwong, Hidur Asgeirsdottir Jonsson

Carl Solway. A true Cincinnati treasure, a visionary, art promoter, a friend and supporter of the arts and a talented artist himself… I could go on and on, he is that amazing! He is the guy that brought us Nam Jun Paik and the Metrobot outside of the CAC! Just one cool thing in a million that he has done.

The show opening in his gallery (located near Findley Market) features the work of 3 artists. Cincinnati artist Catherine Richards has a dynamic and beautiful installation piece, Eva Kwong has incredible sensuous and monumental ceramics sculptures and Hidur Asgeirsdottir Jonsson has luscious weavings. I am so incredibly excited for you to check this show out, and give Carl a big kiss for me if you see him. His son Michael is running the gallery and keeping up with Carl’s amazing tradition!