Support WNKU & Receive Free Tickets to the Art of Food

Become a member of WNKU and join us at the Carnegie in Covington on February 23 or 24 for the ultimate celebration of local dining and local art. While tickets last, you can choose between Thursday night’s Dinner Party and Friday night’s Dance Party as a thank you gift for your support of WNKU.

This year, The Carnegie is going full reverse to celebrate all things 1950’s. Culinary artists will test their skills by creating traditional recipes celebrating everything from the quintessential Joy of Cooking to the revolutionary TV dinner. Visual artists will revel in iconic 1950’s home life. Visit mom as she presses the wash, get advice from Dad as he lounges in the den, or sit with the kids in front of our brand new, black and white television set.

Featured artists include Pam Kravetz, Amy Swoboda, Eric Brass, Joe Girandola and the Duck Tape Studio, UC DAAP, Michelle Heimann, C. Jacqueline Wood, Tony Dotson, Karen Saunders, Carla Lamb, Doug Sovonick, Stacey Vest, Linnea Gartin, Peter Van Hyning, Jodi Kessler, Theresa Kramer, Jenn Sczur, Melissa Soluski, Aryn Fox, and Amber Hoeffer

There simply is no better way to celebrate food and art together than the Carnegie’s annual The Art of Food. The event has become so popular over the years that it now takes place over two nights:

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6 pm

The Art of Food: An Atomic Dinner Party

Join us Thursday for an intimate experience with chefs, artists, and Maker’s Mark. Attendants on this night will receive complimentary valet, larger portions, unique food offerings, complimentary bar, ample space to engage with the art and artists, talks and tastings by Maker’s Mark bourbon, as well as many more surprises and experiences unique to the evening.

Choose two tickets when you become a member of WNKU at $20/month or make a one-time donation of $240.

THURSDAY DINNER PARTY CHEFS & RESTAURANTS:

Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano

Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell

Frida 602- Chef Paul Weckman

Otto’s – Chef Paul Weckman

Four Seasons Catering – Chef Michael Gayon

The BonBonerie – Chef Sharon Butler

Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch

Chocolats LaTour – Chef Shalini LaTour

Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook

Fresh Table – Chef Meredith Trombly

Lisse – Chef Tim Weiss

Walt’s Hitching Post – Chef Neil Smith

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 6 pm

The Art of Food: Friday Night Dance Party

Friday is a party! With 20 chefs creating amazing bite-sized dishes, art filing the space, performance artists bringing the 1950’s to life and rocking music, it’s a night to be experienced!

Choose two tickets when you become a member of WNKU at $10/month or make a one-time donation of $120.

FRIDAY DANCE PARTY CHEFS & RESTAURANTS:

Fireside Pizza – Chef Mike Marschman

Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano

Happy Chicks Bakery – Chefs Jana and Jessica

Red Feather – Chef Andrew Mersmann

D’Jango Western Tacos – Chef Josh Campbell

Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch

Bouquet Restaurant – Chef Stephen Williams

Wunderbar – Chef Nathan Chambers

Grateful Grahams – Chef Rachel DesRochers

Lil’s Bagels – Chef Julia Keister

Sleepy Bee Cafe – Chef Frances Kroner

Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell

Commonwealth Bistro – Chef Chris Burns

Jean-Robert’s Table – Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel

Anchor OTR – Chef Derek Dos Anjos

The Pacific Kitchen – Chef Michael Ly

Chocolats LaTour – Chef Shalini LaTour

Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook

Coppins – Chef Brendan Haren

EatWell Celebrations and Feasts – Chef Renee Schuler

Piccolo Casa – Chef Marc Bodenstein

Photo courtesy of Becca Birckhead