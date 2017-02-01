01 Feb Support WNKU & Receive Free Tickets to the Art of Food
Become a member of WNKU and join us at the Carnegie in Covington on February 23 or 24 for the ultimate celebration of local dining and local art. While tickets last, you can choose between Thursday night’s Dinner Party and Friday night’s Dance Party as a thank you gift for your support of WNKU.
This year, The Carnegie is going full reverse to celebrate all things 1950’s. Culinary artists will test their skills by creating traditional recipes celebrating everything from the quintessential Joy of Cooking to the revolutionary TV dinner. Visual artists will revel in iconic 1950’s home life. Visit mom as she presses the wash, get advice from Dad as he lounges in the den, or sit with the kids in front of our brand new, black and white television set.
Featured artists include Pam Kravetz, Amy Swoboda, Eric Brass, Joe Girandola and the Duck Tape Studio, UC DAAP, Michelle Heimann, C. Jacqueline Wood, Tony Dotson, Karen Saunders, Carla Lamb, Doug Sovonick, Stacey Vest, Linnea Gartin, Peter Van Hyning, Jodi Kessler, Theresa Kramer, Jenn Sczur, Melissa Soluski, Aryn Fox, and Amber Hoeffer
There simply is no better way to celebrate food and art together than the Carnegie’s annual The Art of Food. The event has become so popular over the years that it now takes place over two nights:
Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6 pm
The Art of Food: An Atomic Dinner Party
Join us Thursday for an intimate experience with chefs, artists, and Maker’s Mark. Attendants on this night will receive complimentary valet, larger portions, unique food offerings, complimentary bar, ample space to engage with the art and artists, talks and tastings by Maker’s Mark bourbon, as well as many more surprises and experiences unique to the evening.
Choose two tickets when you become a member of WNKU at $20/month or make a one-time donation of $240.
THURSDAY DINNER PARTY CHEFS & RESTAURANTS:
Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano
Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell
Frida 602- Chef Paul Weckman
Otto’s – Chef Paul Weckman
Four Seasons Catering – Chef Michael Gayon
The BonBonerie – Chef Sharon Butler
Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch
Chocolats LaTour – Chef Shalini LaTour
Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook
Fresh Table – Chef Meredith Trombly
Lisse – Chef Tim Weiss
Walt’s Hitching Post – Chef Neil Smith
Friday, February 24, 2017 at 6 pm
The Art of Food: Friday Night Dance Party
Friday is a party! With 20 chefs creating amazing bite-sized dishes, art filing the space, performance artists bringing the 1950’s to life and rocking music, it’s a night to be experienced!
Choose two tickets when you become a member of WNKU at $10/month or make a one-time donation of $120.
FRIDAY DANCE PARTY CHEFS & RESTAURANTS:
Fireside Pizza – Chef Mike Marschman
Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano
Happy Chicks Bakery – Chefs Jana and Jessica
Red Feather – Chef Andrew Mersmann
D’Jango Western Tacos – Chef Josh Campbell
Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch
Bouquet Restaurant – Chef Stephen Williams
Wunderbar – Chef Nathan Chambers
Grateful Grahams – Chef Rachel DesRochers
Lil’s Bagels – Chef Julia Keister
Sleepy Bee Cafe – Chef Frances Kroner
Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell
Commonwealth Bistro – Chef Chris Burns
Jean-Robert’s Table – Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
Anchor OTR – Chef Derek Dos Anjos
The Pacific Kitchen – Chef Michael Ly
Chocolats LaTour – Chef Shalini LaTour
Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook
Coppins – Chef Brendan Haren
EatWell Celebrations and Feasts – Chef Renee Schuler
Piccolo Casa – Chef Marc Bodenstein
