Movers, Shakers, & Tastemakers: Ben Haggerty

Benjamin Haggerty has been a serial entrepreneur for as long as he can remember, the co-owner of The B-List in Bellevue KY 13 years, Founder of Green Streets Environmental Services & Consulting (www.green-streets.net), Founding Partner of The Sustainability Partnership of Cincinnati aka T.S.P.C. (www.TSPCincy.com), Founder of Mayesfest, Bluegrass and American Roots Music Festival, (www.Mayesfest.com), Co-inventor of Beer Saver Taps (www.beersavertaps.com), As a “maven & connector”, he has always prided himself on bringing people together to solve challenges. Always forward with the firm belief we are better as a collective.

Ben is our guest on the next Movers, Shakers, & Tastemakers this Sunday at 4:30.

Sponsored by the Mercantile Library.