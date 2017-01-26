Bockfest Beefsteak Dinner Returns This Weekend

In the 1890’s, breweries started to host dinners in their brewing spaces, including the pre-Prohibition Kauffman Brewery. These dinners featured platters of beefsteak and other foods, giving rise to the tradition of the Beefsteak Club. The Beefsteak Club returns to support the 25th Bockfest, in the historic brewery space where it all started!

Hear stories of Bockfest lore by those who were there, eat delicious food including roasted pig and goat by Arnold’s Bar and Grill, drink cold bock beer by Christian Moerlein Brewing Co., listen to live music by Lagniappe, and see this year’s original art unveiled by Jim Effler, all in the ambiance of a historic brewery space.

Tickets are $55.00 and all proceeds go to keeping Bockfest and the Bockfest Parade a free community event. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, and a signed copy of this year’s Bockfest poster.

Tickets at www.bockfest.com/pre-bockfestivities.html

Mark your calendar for March 3 – 5 for the 25th Annual Bockfest Weekend presented in part by WNKU, and check our website or Facebook page often for more details as they become available!