Movers, Shakers & Tastemakers: Darren Blase, Shake It Records

Darren Blase, co-owner of Shake It Records, joins host Aaron Sharpe for this Sunday’s edition of Movers, Shakers & Tastemakers, airing at 4:30 pm. They talk about what’s happening right now in the Cincinnati music scene, and Darren shares a bit about what he does and does not know about music – along with a handful of his favorite songs.