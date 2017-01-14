What albums did you grow up with? The WNKU staff edition!

There’s a fun meme going around Facebook: name 10 albums that impacted you in your teenage years. We asked the WNKU to share a few of their favorites.

Chris D., Funky Fridays with Freekbass cohost

Minor Threat – Out Of Step

The Damned – Strawberries

Neneh Cherry – Raw Like Sushi

Discharge – Never Again

Nilsson – The Point

Christa Zielke, Membership Manager

Automatic for the People – REM

Operation Ivy – Energy

Nirvana – Nevermind

Liz Phair – Exile in Guyville

Belly – Star

Sonic Youth – Goo

The Cure – Disintegration

Bratmobile – Pottymouth

Bikini Kill – P****y Whipped

The Pixies – Surfer Rosa

Katie Laur, Music From the Hills of Home host

My first and favorite record was Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel. It wasn’t an album. They didn’t have albums then. I remember liking the nitty gritty dirt band’s first album: will the circle be unbroken. Other than that my brain waves are too covered with green moss to be of any use.

Ken Hanes, Roadhouse Blues host

Beethoven’s Symphony #9 Leonard Bernstein and New York Philharmonic

Dave Brubeck- Time Out

Beatles – Revolver

Kinks- Village Green Preservation Society

Miles Davis – Bitches Brew

Muddy Waters – Fathers & Sons is #6

Liz Felix, Program Director and midday host

The Beatles – White Album

Joni Mitchell – Blue

Weezer – Weezer (aka the Blue Album)

Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

U2 – The Joshua Tree

Pam Temple, evening host and Front Porch host

Joni Mitchell – Court & Spark

Bruce Hornsby – The Way It Is

Paul Simon – Graceland

Ella Fitzgerald – Ella in Rome, The Birthday Concert

Police – Synchronicity

Sting – Dream of the Blue Turtles

Sledge, weekend host and Mixtape host

The Beatles – Abbey Road

R.E.M. – Document

U2 – The Joshua Tree

Police – Syncronicity

Talking Heads – Little Creatures