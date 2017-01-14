14 Jan What albums did you grow up with? The WNKU staff edition!
There’s a fun meme going around Facebook: name 10 albums that impacted you in your teenage years. We asked the WNKU to share a few of their favorites.
Chris D., Funky Fridays with Freekbass cohost
Minor Threat – Out Of Step
The Damned – Strawberries
Neneh Cherry – Raw Like Sushi
Discharge – Never Again
Nilsson – The Point
Christa Zielke, Membership Manager
Automatic for the People – REM
Operation Ivy – Energy
Nirvana – Nevermind
Liz Phair – Exile in Guyville
Belly – Star
Sonic Youth – Goo
The Cure – Disintegration
Bratmobile – Pottymouth
Bikini Kill – P****y Whipped
The Pixies – Surfer Rosa
Katie Laur, Music From the Hills of Home host
My first and favorite record was Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel. It wasn’t an album. They didn’t have albums then. I remember liking the nitty gritty dirt band’s first album: will the circle be unbroken. Other than that my brain waves are too covered with green moss to be of any use.
Ken Hanes, Roadhouse Blues host
Beethoven’s Symphony #9 Leonard Bernstein and New York Philharmonic
Dave Brubeck- Time Out
Beatles – Revolver
Kinks- Village Green Preservation Society
Miles Davis – Bitches Brew
Muddy Waters – Fathers & Sons is #6
Liz Felix, Program Director and midday host
The Beatles – White Album
Joni Mitchell – Blue
Weezer – Weezer (aka the Blue Album)
Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
U2 – The Joshua Tree
Pam Temple, evening host and Front Porch host
Joni Mitchell – Court & Spark
Bruce Hornsby – The Way It Is
Paul Simon – Graceland
Ella Fitzgerald – Ella in Rome, The Birthday Concert
Police – Synchronicity
Sting – Dream of the Blue Turtles
Sledge, weekend host and Mixtape host
The Beatles – Abbey Road
R.E.M. – Document
U2 – The Joshua Tree
Police – Syncronicity
Talking Heads – Little Creatures