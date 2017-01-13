Movers, Shaker & Tastemakers: Scott Beseler of the Lodge

Scott Beseler, winner of ArtWork’s Big Pitch prize (Audience Vote Category) on behalf of The Lodge, recently joined host Aaron Sharpe on Movers, Shaker’s & Tastemakers. The man behind Northern Kentucky’s one-stop-shop for artists talked about early 90’s Cincinnati Electro-funk, the symbiotic relationship between Cincinnati’s food and art scenes, and of course – shared a few of his favorite songs.

