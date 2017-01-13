WNKU | Movers, Shaker & Tastemakers: Scott Beseler of the Lodge
3787
single,single-post,postid-3787,single-format-standard,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-theme-ver-7.5,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.5.3,vc_responsive
Scott B image

13 Jan Movers, Shaker & Tastemakers: Scott Beseler of the Lodge

Posted at 21:07h in HomeFeatured, Movers, Shakers, & Tastemakers by Christa Zielke
0 Likes

 

Scott Beseler, winner of ArtWork’s Big Pitch  prize (Audience Vote Category) on behalf of The Lodge, recently joined host Aaron Sharpe on Movers, Shaker’s & Tastemakers. The man behind Northern Kentucky’s one-stop-shop for artists talked about early 90’s Cincinnati Electro-funk, the symbiotic relationship between Cincinnati’s food and art scenes, and of course – shared a few of his favorite songs.

Tune in this Sunday at 4:30 to check out this week’s episode of Movers, Shakers & Tastemakers.

Tags:
, , , ,