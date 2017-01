Funky Fridays with Freekbass LIVE

On Friday, January 20th, Funky Fridays with Freekbass is coming to you live from the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Cincinnati. Freekbass and Chris D are broadcasting live from the 2nd floor art gallery, complete with cash bar and light bites from Metropole. The event is free and open to the public, so come on out and funk it up with WNKU and Freekbass, live from the 21c on Friday, January 20th from 6 to 9p.