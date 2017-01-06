My Morning Jacket’s Jim James is back with his second solo album and our CD of the Month for January: Eternally Even. The album is packed with meticulous attention to detail and moments of psychedelic rock bliss, including tracks Hide in Plain Sight and Same Old Lie. James balances these with beautifully somber works like Here in Spirit and the title track, Eternally Even.

Members of our CD of the Month Club can anticipate their copy of Eternally Even in the mail soon…

Join WNKU’s CD of the Month Club today and receive a new CD every month for as long as you’re a member. When you join the CD of the Month Club, you’ll also receive early-bird invites to exclusive studio recordings in WNKU’s Studio 89 throughout the year, enabling you to have first pick of the limited seats available!

You can join the CD of the Month Club by becoming a member of WNKU at the $50 a month level.

Join WNKU’s CD of the Month Club using our secure donation form.