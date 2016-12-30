Ring In the New Year with WNKU and a British Invasion

Did you make it to WNKU’s sold-out Catfish Ball in October? If so, you witnessed Just Strange Brothers do their mind-blowing tribute to David Bowie, and Love Crush 88’s incredible cover of Motorhead, among other unforgettable performances.

This December 31st, WNKU and Mind Ignition Studio are bringing Just Strange Brothers back to the Southgate House Revival for a full set of Bowie classics, as we ring in the New Year with a British Invasion. Local favorites, The Newbees, will pay tribute to the Beatles. While an excellent original band in their own right, The Newbees have been touring the country with their Beatles tribute show. They’re even one of the featured acts at Abby Road on the River – an annual Beatles festival that attracts nearly 30,000 people each year.

The Southgate House Revival Sanctuary Stage will be rounded out by the Billy Rock Band covering Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, and the Black Ties – a young 10 piece covering modern brit pop from bands like Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Upstairs in the Revival Room, Love Crush 88 will revisit the metal side of British rock with tributes to Motorhead, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest while The Danny Manning Orchestra will reimagine brit pop hits in the style of 1920’s jazz.

The party will also include food, art vendors, and a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Door prizes include a brand new Gretsch electric guitar. This is not your typical NYE drunk fest. It is an all ages party, so while there will plenty of libations, you can still feel comfortable bringing your tweens and teens to this one.

If you do happen to tie one on, however, we recommend you come back on Sunday for a little hair of the dog, as we host a Sunday Bloody Mary Sunday pajama party featuring some of our favorite female local musicians including, Misty Perholtz, Krystal Peterson, Joanie Whittaker, Michelle Hemmer, and Rio Van. Admission is FREE with your purchase of a NYE British Invasion ticket!

A portion of the proceeds from this memorable weekend at the Southgate House Revival will benefit WNKU, so join us for a truly unique New Year’s Eve party for a good cause.

Buy your tickets today!