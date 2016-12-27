It’s not too late…

A lot of you already know that the end of the year is a great time to make tax-deductible member contributions to WNKU – and so many of you did during our year-end drive – THANK YOU!

But did you also know that you can support WNKU by donating a vehicle (we’ll pick it up – AND you’ll get credit on your membership account) or even donating stock?*

Make your move before December 31st to get your tax deduction for upcoming tax season, and start 2017 off right — as a member and supporter of public radio.

*email us at members@wnku.org for details