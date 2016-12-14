GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC DURING WNKU’S YEAR-END MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

This is the time of year to take stock in what’s most important in life. If music is important to you…if having a commercial-free public radio station like WNKU in your community is important to you, please become a member or make an additional gift today. Your gift to WNKU before December 31st becomes a gift of music to your entire community. Plus, you can pick up a sweet thank you gift in return with your pledge of $5 or more a month.

Give $20 or more per month and receive a WNKU winter hoodie.*

Give $15 or more per month and receive a pair of tickets to the 2017 Music Now Festival.

Give $10 or more per month and receive the WNKU “Discover Music” T-shirt.



Give $5 or more per month and receive the brand new WNKU winter hat.*



*WNKU winter hats, phone chargers, and travel mugs will be shipped on Monday and should arrive in time for the holidays. Hoodies and t-shirts may also ship on Monday but may take up to 4 to 6 weeks depending on availability. Concert tickets are held at will call on the day of show unless otherwise noted.