WNKU | GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC DURING WNKU’S YEAR-END MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
3567
single,single-post,postid-3567,single-format-standard,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-theme-ver-7.5,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.5.3,vc_responsive
santasufjan

14 Dec GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC DURING WNKU’S YEAR-END MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Posted at 05:18h in Uncategorized by Aaron Sharpe
0 Likes

This is the time of year to take stock in what’s most important in life. If music is important to you…if having a commercial-free public radio station like WNKU in your community is important to you, please become a member or make an additional gift today.  Your gift to WNKU before December 31st becomes a gift of music to your entire community. Plus, you can pick up a sweet thank you gift in return with your pledge of $5 or more a month.

  • Give $20 or more per month and receive a WNKU winter hoodie.*Hoodie sweatshirt grey-virtual
  • Give $15 or more per month and receive a pair of tickets to the 2017 Music Now Festival.

 

  • Give $10 or more per month and receive the WNKU “Discover Music” T-shirt.
  • WNKU_CASETTE_DT190

 

  • Give $5 or more per month and receive the brand new WNKU winter hat.*Winter hat
  • Give Today Button

*WNKU winter hats, phone chargers, and travel mugs will be shipped on Monday and should arrive in time for the holidays.  Hoodies and t-shirts may also ship on Monday but may take up to 4 to 6 weeks depending on availability. Concert tickets are held at will call on the day of show unless otherwise noted.